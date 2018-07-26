Trump to convene top-level meeting on election security: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will convene a high-level meeting on election security this week with top security officials on the White House's National Security Council, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.

Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, also plans to hold a separate meeting this week focused on Iran, two sources with knowledge of the meeting said.

Politico, which first reported the planned meetings, said Bolton planned to hold a North Korea-related meeting this week as well.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Dan Grebler)

