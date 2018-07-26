You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Trump to convene top-level meeting on election security: source

World Reuters Jul 26, 2018 01:06:06 IST

Trump to convene top-level meeting on election security: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will convene a high-level meeting on election security this week with top security officials on the White House's National Security Council, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.

Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, also plans to hold a separate meeting this week focused on Iran, two sources with knowledge of the meeting said.

Politico, which first reported the planned meetings, said Bolton planned to hold a North Korea-related meeting this week as well.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Dan Grebler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 01:06 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores