Trump throws more doubt on planned summit with North Korean leader

World Reuters May 24, 2018 00:07:13 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday cast further doubt on whether a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would take place next month in Singapore, telling reporters it would be made certain next week.

His statement followed Trump's suggestion on Tuesday that the meeting could be delayed or scrapped entirely. North Korea also threw the summit in doubt earlier this month when it pushed back against what it called "unilateral nuclear abandonment."

(Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Makini Brice)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 24, 2018 00:07 AM

