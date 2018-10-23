Trump threatens to build up U.S. nuclear arsenal against China, Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump warned on Monday that the United States intended to build up its arsenal of nuclear weapons to pressure Russia and China.

Speaking to reporters, Trump repeated his contention that Russia was not abiding by the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which he has threatened to abandon.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.