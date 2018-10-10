Trump: summit with North Korea's Kim will be after U.S. elections on November 6

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his second summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be held after the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 6.

Speaking to reporters as he flew to Iowa for a political rally, Trump said: "It’ll be after the midterms. I just can't leave now.”

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

