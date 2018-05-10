You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Trump speech 'silly and superficial', Iran's Supreme Leader says

World Reuters May 10, 2018 03:05:53 IST

Trump speech 'silly and superficial', Iran's Supreme Leader says

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader called U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement "silly and superficial", said he did not trust the European countries that were sticking with the agreement, and cast doubt on the future of the deal.

The comments came on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's official website on Wednesday, where Khamenei reiterated his distaste for the agreement.

"I said many times from the first day: don't trust America," Khamenei said. And he added, "I don't trust these three countries," Britain, France and Germany.

All three are parties to the agreement and were trying after Trump's withdrawal to salvage the deal. But Khamenei sounded dubious about their efforts.

"If you can't get a definite guarantee, then the nuclear deal can not be continued," he said.

Khamenei heaped scorn on Trump, saying "You heard last night that the president of America made some silly and superficial comments.

"He had maybe more than 10 lies in his comments. He threatened the regime and the people, saying I'll do this and that. Mr. Trump, I tell you on behalf of the Iranian people: You've made a mistake.

"This man will turn to dust and his body will become food for snakes and ants," he added. "And the Islamic Republic will still be standing."

Khamenei, the highest authority in Iran, reluctantly gave his backing for the Iran nuclear deal and has publicly criticized the U.S. multiple times for not following through on its promises under the agreement.

Raising the issue of Iran's nuclear programme was an excuse to curb the Islamic Republic's regional influence and missile programme, Khamenei said. Accepting negotiations on its missiles and regional influence would mean Iran had to make endless concessions, he said.

"We accepted the nuclear deal, but the enmity against the Islamic Republic did not end," Khamenei said.

Iran needs to preserve its nuclear programme because the country will need 20,000 megawatts of electricity in the next few years, he said.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh, editing by Larry King)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 03:05 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores