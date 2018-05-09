Trump speaks with France's Macron about Middle East -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday about "peace and stability in the Middle East," the White House said in a statement.

The conversation came on the same day Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal in spite of Macron's lobbying the American president to remain in the accord.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

