Trump, South Korea's Moon to meet on April 10 in Washington: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet in Washington on April 10, Yonhap news agency said on Friday, citing the South Korean presidential office.

The two leaders are expected to discuss stalled talks between the United States and North Korea after the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke down in late February, Yonhap reported.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Darren Schuettler)

