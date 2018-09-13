Trump signs order to allow sanctions for U.S. election meddling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to help protect the United States from foreign interference in domestic elections by laying out a process for putting sanctions on countries and other actors who seek to meddle.

The Departments of State and Treasury would decide on appropriate sanctions to recommend and impose, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton told reporters on a conference call.

Sanctions would include freezing assets, limiting access to U.S. financial institutions, and prohibiting U.S. citizens from investing in companies involved.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

