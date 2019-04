Trump security adviser Bolton unveils new U.S. sanctions to pressure Cuba

MIAMI (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday the United States is adding five names linked to Cuba's military and intelligence services to its sanctions blacklist, including the Cuban military-owned airline Aerogaviota.

Bolton, in a speech to veterans of the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion, also said the United States would further restrict non-family travel to Cuba in a bid to reduce "veiled tourism" that provides funds to Havana's security sector.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

