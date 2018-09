WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be willing to shut down the U.S. government over border security issues.

In answer to a question from a reporter, Trump said: "If it's about border security, I'm willing to do anything. We have to protect our borders."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

