Trump says will probably talk to Russia's Putin about Venezuela

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he will probably talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping about the crisis in Venezuela.

"We will probably be talking at some point," Trump told reporters after the White House warned Russia and other countries backing President Nicolas Maduro against sending troops and military equipment to Venezuela.

"I'll be talking to a lot of people - perhaps President Putin, perhaps President Xi of China," Trump said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

