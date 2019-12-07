Trump says will hold off designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he will temporarily hold off designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations at the request of Mexico's president.

"All necessary work has been completed to declare Mexican Cartels terrorist organizations," Trump said on Twitter. "However, at the request of a man who I like and respect, and has worked so well with us, President Andres Manuel @lopezobrador we will temporarily hold off this designation and step up our joint efforts to deal decisively with these vicious and ever-growing organizations!"

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

