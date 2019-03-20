Trump says will check claim social media chief blocked by Facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will look into Facebook's apparent decision to block public comments by White House social media director Dan Scavino.

Scavino posted a screen shot late on Monday of a message from Facebook saying he was temporarily blocked from making public comments because some of his comments had been reported as spam.

"Dear Facebook—AMAZING. WHY ARE YOU STOPPING ME from replying to comments followers have left me - on my own Facebook Page!!?? People have the right to know. Why are you silencing me??? Please LMK!" Scavino said in his post.

The message from Facebook included links labeled "This is a mistake" and "OK." It was not clear if Scavino reported the possible mistake to Facebook or if he was still blocked.

Trump pounced on the issue. "I will be looking into this!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump accused social media platforms Facebook, YouTube and Twitter of favoring his Democratic opponents over him and his fellow Republicans. Alphabet Inc's Google owns YouTube.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.