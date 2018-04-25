You are here:
Trump says wants U.S. to leave Syria soon

World Reuters Apr 25, 2018 01:06:05 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wants to withdraw American troops from Syria "relatively soon" but not before their mission is completed, adding that negotiations over the crisis there should be part of a larger deal regarding Iran.

"We want to come home. We'll be coming home. But we want to leave a strong and lasting footprint, and that was a very big part of our discussion," Trump said at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 01:06 AM

