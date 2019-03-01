Trump says wants to do a deal with North Korea right

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday another meeting with Kim Jon Un could be soon or not for a long time, but he wanted to do a deal right with the North Korean leader.

Trump was talking to reporters after his second summit with Kim, held in the Vietnamese capital, ended without any agreements being finalised.

