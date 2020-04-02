Trump says U.S. will soon have more ventilators than it needs for virus victims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will soon have more ventilators than it needs and there will be enough eventually to send some to other countries.

Many state governors complain they do not have enough of ventilators at present to meet the urgent need.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler and Howard Goller)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

