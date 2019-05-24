Trump says U.S. to keep close eye on 'American Taliban' Lindh after release

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States would be closely watching John Walker Lindh, the American captured in Afghanistan in 2001 fighting for the Taliban, after his release from prison.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he had asked government lawyers whether the release could be stopped, noting that Lindh had not given up on his views, but said there was nothing that could be done to prevent Lindh's release.

