Trump says U.S. negotiating on release of hostages abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States is holding negotiations to try to win the release of U.S. hostages held abroad, but he declined to say in what countries.

Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House.

