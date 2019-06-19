Trump says U.S. is very prepared with regard to Iran

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States is very prepared with regard to Iran, as tensions ramp up after attacks on several oil tankers and Tehran's announcement it would step up uranium enrichment.

On Monday, the United States announced it would deploy about 1,000 more troops to the Middle East, citing concerns about a threat from Iran.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Richard Chang)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.