Trump says top U.S. diplomat en route to North Korea, date set for summit

World Reuters May 09, 2018 01:06:17 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was currently on his way to North Korea and that the two countries had agreed on a date and location for a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"He will be there very shortly," Trump told reporters at the White House about Pompeo's surprise visit. "We have our meeting scheduled. We have our meeting set. The location is picked. The time, the date, everything is picked."

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Updated Date: May 09, 2018 01:06 AM

