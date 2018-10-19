Trump says too early to assign blame in Khashoggi's apparent killing - New York Times

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed confidence in intelligence reports that suggest a high-level Saudi role in the suspected killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In an interview with the New York Times, Trump said, however, it was still "a little bit early" to draw definitive conclusions about who may have been behind it.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

