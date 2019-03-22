Trump says time for U.S. to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was time to back Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Middle East War.

"After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!" Trump said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

