Trump says Saudi explanation on Khashoggi's death credible

GLENDALE, Ariz. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that Saudi Arabia's explanation for how journalist Jamal Khashoggi died at its consulate in Istanbul was credible.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Saudi Arabia's announcement on the circumstances of Khashoggi's death was a "good first step." He also said he prefers that any sanctions against Riyadh not include cancelling big defence orders.

