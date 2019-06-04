Trump says Russia pulled its people from Venezuela

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Russia told the United States it had removed most of its people from Venezuela.

"Russia has informed us that they have removed most of their people from Venezuela," Trump, who is on a state visit to Britain, wrote on Twitter.

