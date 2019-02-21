Trump says release of Russia probe report up to attorney general

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the release of any report on the Russia investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller will be totally up to U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Trump's comment came as CNN reported that the Justice Department may announce as early as next week that Mueller has given Barr his report on the probe.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by David Alexander; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

