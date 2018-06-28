Football world cup 2018

Trump says Putin meeting possible in Helsinki after NATO summit

World Reuters Jun 28, 2018 01:07:02 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin could take place, possibly in Helsinki, after the July 11-12 NATO summit in Brussels.

Trump told reporters he will discuss the war in Syria and the situation in Ukraine with his Russian counterpart. Trump, who has said he wants better relations with Russia, last met Putin in November in Vietnam on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 01:07 AM

