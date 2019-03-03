Trump says opponents using 'bullshit' to try to push him out

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at a Conservative Political Action Conference, said on Saturday his opponents were "trying to take me out with bullshit".

"Unfortunately, you put the wrong people in a couple of positions and they leave people for a long time that shouldn't be there and all of a sudden they are trying to take you out with bullshit, okay," Trump said.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is preparing to submit to U.S. Attorney General William Barr a report detailing his findings in the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election and any links to the Trump campaign.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Diane Craft)

