Trump says not concerned about China spying at his Florida resort

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not worried about Chinese espionage at Mar-a-Lago, after the Secret Service arrested a Chinese woman who had passed security checkpoints at the Florida resort carrying a thumb drive with malicious software.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tom Brown)

