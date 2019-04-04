You are here:
Trump says not concerned about China spying at his Florida resort

World Reuters Apr 04, 2019 05:06:41 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not worried about Chinese espionage at Mar-a-Lago, after the Secret Service arrested a Chinese woman who had passed security checkpoints at the Florida resort carrying a thumb drive with malicious software.

Apr 04, 2019

