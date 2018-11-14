Trump says North Korean missile sites are 'nothing new'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized what he called "inaccurate" media reports that North Korea had not declared an estimated 20 missile bases.

"We fully know about the sites being discussed, nothing new - and nothing happening out of the normal," Trump wrote on Twitter. "I will be the first to let you know if things go bad!"

Pyongyang halted missile and nuclear bomb testing earlier this year but U.S. and South Korean negotiators have yet to elicit from North Korea a concrete declaration of the size or scope of the weapons programs or a promise to stop deploying its existing arsenal.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by David Alexander)

