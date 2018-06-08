You are here:
Trump says North Korea summit is ready to go

World Reuters Jun 08, 2018

Trump says North Korea summit is ready to go

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12 is ready to go.

Speaking to reporters as he welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House, Trump said he and Abe would discuss North Korean issues and trade.

He added that his meeting with Kim, which he briefly called off before reviving it, was now ready to go. Abe said he hoped the summit would be a dramatic and transformational moment for Northeast Asia.

(Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Jun 08, 2018

