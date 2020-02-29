Trump says nominating congressman Ratcliffe to be national intelligence director

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was nominating Republican Representative John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence.

It is the second time Trump has nominated Ratcliffe to be the U.S. spy chief. Trump nominated the congressman for the job in late July, but dropped the nomination in early August after questions arose about Ratcliffe's lack of experience and possible exaggerations in his resume.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

