Trump says new Mexican president may help U.S. with border issue

World Reuters Jul 03, 2018 01:05:31 IST

Trump says new Mexican president may help U.S. with border issue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had spoken to Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador about border security and believed the new Mexican leader would help the United States with its border issue.

Trump, speaking to reporters during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, said he and Lopez Obrador also discussed the North American Free Trade Agreement and a possible separate trade deal between Mexico and the United States.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 01:05 AM

