Trump says NATO countries burden-sharing improving, wants more

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that NATO members' cost-sharing burden was much improved, but he would like to see other countries spend more on defence.

At a White House meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump also said he would like to see members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization pay more than 2 percent of gross domestic product for defence. The U.S. president told NATO leaders last year to increase defence spending to 4 percent of GDP.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, editing by G Crosse)

