Trump says name of whistleblower in impeachment inquiry should be revealed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said the name of the whistleblower whose concerns prompted an impeachment inquiry should be revealed because that individual had given false information.

Trump, without giving evidence, suggested the whistleblower could potentially be guilty of fraud.

"The whistleblower should be revealed because the whistleblower gave false information," Trump told reporters at the White House. "He made up a story."

(Reporting by Jan Pytalski and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

