Trump says military may consider discipline for ousted aide Vindman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the military may consider disciplining former White House National Security Council aide Alexander Vindman, who testified in Trump's impeachment trial.

Vindman, an Army lieutenant colonel who provided some of the most damaging testimony during the House impeachment probe, was ousted from his White House job last week.

Trump said the military can now deal with Vindman any way they want.

(This story Ccorrects headline and first paragraph to say Trump said discipline may be considered, not should be considered)

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler)

