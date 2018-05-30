Trump says Mexico will eventually pay for border wall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized Mexico for not helping to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States and repeated his campaign promise that Mexico will pay for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"In the end, Mexico is going to pay for the wall," Trump told supporters in a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Tennessee. "They do absolutely nothing to stop people from going through Mexico, from Honduras and all these other countries ... They do nothing to help us."

Mexico has said it would not pay for a border wall.

(Reporting by Jeff Masion; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

