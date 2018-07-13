Football world cup 2018

Trump says May's soft Brexit deal could 'kill' U.S.-UK trade deal - Sun

World Reuters Jul 13, 2018 04:06:02 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump says that a soft Brexit of the type set out by Prime Minister Theresa May last week would "probably kill" chances of a trade deal between Britain and the United States, the Sun newspaper reported late on Thursday.

"If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal," the Sun newspaper quoted Trump as saying in extracts from an interview.

Trump also said May had ignored his advice on how to leave the European Union. "I would have done it much differently," he was quoted as saying. "I actually told Theresa May how to do it, but she didn’t listen to me."

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 04:06 AM

