Trump says Manafort case has 'nothing to do with me'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump tried to distance himself from his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort's conviction on Tuesday on bank and tax fraud charges, saying it did not involve him.

"I feel very badly for Paul Manafort. It has nothing to do with me. Nothing to do with Russia collusion," Trump said as he arrived in West Virginia for a rally Tuesday night.

