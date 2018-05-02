Trump says location, date of North Korea summit may be announced soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the location and date of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be announced soon.

Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House. Trump said on Saturday the meeting with Kim could happen over the next three or four weeks.

(Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

