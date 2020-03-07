Trump says lawmaker Meadows to become White House chief of staff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that Republican U.S. Representative Mark Meadows will become White House chief of staff.

Meadows will replace Mick Mulvaney, who will in turn become U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, Trump said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

