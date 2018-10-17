Trump says it 'would be bad' if Saudi leaders knew about Khashoggi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it "would be bad" if Saudi King Salman or Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman knew about missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"It depends whether or not the king or the crown prince knew about it, in my opinion, number one, what happened, but whether or not they knew about it. If they knew about it that would be bad," Trump told Fox Business Network when asked about the missing Washington Post columnist, according to an excerpt from the interview.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)

