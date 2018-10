WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it "certainly looks" U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead.

"It certainly looks that way to me," Trump told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base when asked if Khashoggi was dead. "It's very sad."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

