Trump says Iran 'playing with fire' after exceeding nuclear deal limit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday Iran was playing with fire after Tehran said it had exceeded its limit for low-enriched uranium allowed under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. [nL8N2424TZ]

Asked at a White House event if he had a message for Iran, Trump said he did not have a message, but Iran knew what it was doing and was "playing with fire."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Grant McCool)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.