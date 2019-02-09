Trump says his meeting with North Korea's Kim will be held in Hanoi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this month will be held in Hanoi.

"My representatives have just left North Korea after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong Un. It will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 & 28," Trump said on Twitter.

"I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace!" he said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

