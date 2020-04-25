You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Trump says his comments on using disinfectant inside people's bodies to fight coronavirus were sarcastic

World Reuters Apr 25, 2020 00:12:58 IST

Trump says his comments on using disinfectant inside peoples bodies to fight coronavirus were sarcastic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was being sarcastic when he raised the possibility of using disinfectant inside people's bodies to fight coronavirus.

Trump said at his daily news briefing on Thursday that scientists should explore whether inserting light or disinfectant into the bodies of people infected with the new coronavirus might help them treat the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Will Dunham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2020 00:12:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

How effective are face and cloth masks against COVID-19?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 24 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 24 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres