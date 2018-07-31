You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Trump says he's willing to talk to Iran without preconditions

World Reuters Jul 31, 2018 01:05:44 IST

Trump says he's willing to talk to Iran without preconditions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would be willing to meet Iranian leaders without preconditions to discuss how to improve ties after he pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, saying, "If they want to meet, we'll meet."

Asked at a White House news conference whether he was willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trump said: "I'd meet with anybody. I believe in meetings," especially in cases where war is at stake.

"I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet," Trump added, saying he would require "no preconditions."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 01:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores