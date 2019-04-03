Trump says he's prepared to close Mexico border if necessary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was prepared to close the U.S. southern border if necessary but that Mexico has apprehended thousands of people in recent days and its actions have made a big difference in the immigration situation.

Trump threatened on Friday to close the border with Mexico this week unless Mexico took steps to help the United States with the immigration situation, which had threatened to overload ports of entry in the region.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander)

