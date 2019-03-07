Trump says he would be disappointed in Kim if reports about launch site true

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be disappointed in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if reports about rebuilding of a rocket launch site in North Korea were true.Two U.S. think tanks and South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday that work was underway to restore part of North Korea's Sohae Satellite Launching Station even as Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a second summit in Hanoi last week.

