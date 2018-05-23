You are here:
Trump says he will propose new tax cuts prior to November

World Reuters May 23, 2018 07:05:21 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will propose new tax cuts sometime prior to November, when Republicans look to hold on to their majorities in Congress in midterm elections.

Trump said he would meet with Republican Representative Kevin Brady, chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, about the proposal. He did not give any details.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Updated Date: May 23, 2018 07:05 AM

