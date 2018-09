NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not want to get into a "time game" in terms of setting deadlines for North Korea to denuclearize.

"We're not playing the time game. If it takes two years, three years or five months," it does not matter, he said.

